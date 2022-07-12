Rafael Nadal had to withdraw from Wimbledon 2022 semi-finals against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdomen injury. However, the Spanish star is now taking some time off and relaxing on his luxury yacht as he continues his recovery before returning to action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)