Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna starred together to win their first title together as they beat the pair of Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo in men's doubles final at the Adelaide International 2022 event on Sunday, January 9. The duo clinched a straight set victory in 7-6(6), 6-1.

See Tweet:

First ATP event together, first ATP 🏆 @rohanbopanna and @ramkumar1994 defeat top-seeded Dodig and Melo 7-6 6-1 for the #AdelaideTennis title. pic.twitter.com/lPlTAHMpTt — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)