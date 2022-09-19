Roger Federer will be taking part in Laver Cup 2022 before retiring from the sport. The Swiss superstar had earlier announced that he will hang up his boots after a two-decade-long career. The competition, which will be held from September 23 to 25, at O2 in London will be his final.

Roger Federer Arrives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laver Cup (@lavercup)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)