Australian tennis legend Rod Laver paid tribute to Roger Federer after the latter decided to call time on his tennis career on Thursday, September 15. Federer, in a social media announcement, said that he would hang up his boots after the Laver Cup 2022 tournament and Rod Laver, after whom the tournament is named, reacted and wrote, "Thank you for everything Roger. See you soon. Rocket."

Rod Laver's Tweet for Roger Federer:

Thank you for everything Roger. See you soon. Rocket https://t.co/wjjk1lvd2H — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)