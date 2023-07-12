Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden have defeated Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens in the Quarter-final of the Wimbledon 2023 Men Doubles'event by a 6-7 7-5 6-2 scoreline and booked a ticket to the semi-final. It will be the first time since 2015 that Bopanna has qualified for the semi-final of the Wimbledon. Bopanna and Ebden are just two steps away from a historic title. The duo will now lock horns with the World No. 1 doubles pair of Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof in the semis. Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic Considers Himself Favourite As He Chases Record-Extending 24th Major Title

Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Enter Wimbledon 2023 Men's Doubles Semi-final

BOPS / EBDEN THROUGH TO WIMBLEDON SEMIS! Our Legend Bopanna and Ebden defeated T Griekspoor / B Stevens by 6-7 7-5 6-2 scoreline to move into the semis. This is the first Wimbledon semis for Bops since 2015. Up next is the World No. 1 pairing of W Koolhof and N Skupski pic.twitter.com/S1MCf41VTl — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) July 12, 2023

