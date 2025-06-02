Alexander Zverev will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the fourth round of the ongoing French Open 2025 tournament on Monday. The Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor thrilling clash is expected to begin at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor French Open 2025 match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025, Roland Garros, in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor French Open 2025 Roland Garros fourth-round match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. Rafael Nadal Son's Interaction with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray Wins Hearts At French Open 2025 (Watch Video).

French Open Day 9 Schedule

Monday's order of play is on and we are hyped for it 🔥 Full order of play here ➡️ https://t.co/O9yfAXcLJZ#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/qAlHm6KCew — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 1, 2025

