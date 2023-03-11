Sania Mirza, one of the greatest tennis players of India, retired from professional tennis after playing in the Dubai Tennis Championships 2023. Following this, she received a heartfelt letter from PM Narendra Modi. The 36-year-old has now shared this letter on her Twitter and expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister. The caption of her post reads, "I would like to thank you Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for such kind and inspiring words. I have always taken great pride in representing our country to the best of my ability and will continue to do whatever I can to make India proud. Thank you for your support." Sania Mirza Ends Career with First Round Defeat in WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships 2023.

Sania Mirza Expresses Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi

I would like to thank you Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for such kind and inspiring words .I have always taken great pride in representing our country to the best of my ability and will continue to do whatever I can to make India proud . Thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/8q2kZ2LZEN — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 11, 2023

