Young tennis star Coco Gauff paid a heartwarming tribute to Serena Williams, who retired from tennis following her third-round defeat in US Open 2022. Gauff, taking to social media, shared pictures of her staring at a Serena Williams poster on her wall and then one with the legend herself as she wrote, "Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you I believe in this dream. The impact you’ve had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that, I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT!"

Coco Gauff's Tribute to Serena Williams:

Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you I believe in this dream. The impact you’ve had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT! pic.twitter.com/qeNZlC05WJ — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 3, 2022

