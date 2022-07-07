Simona Halep's Wimbledon 2022 journey has come to an end after a defeat to Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals of the competition. The Kazakh star advanced to the final as she emerged victorious in straight sets (6-3, 6-3) on the day. The 23-year-old will now face Ons Jabeur in the finals.

Rybakina roars onto the biggest stage The 23-year-old defeats Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 to reach her first Grand Slam final#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/u0jfhZlDEA — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)