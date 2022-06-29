Nick Kyrgios has slammed the tennis world for showing "double standards" after Andy Murray has been given continuous praise for his underarm serve in 2022 Wimbledon while the Australian was widely criticised for doing the same last year against Rafael Nadal. Kyrgios, who was engaged in a fiery first round battle in Wimbledon, showed his unhappiness in the 'underarm serve' matter during the post-match press conference. The enigmatic Aussie claimed that the tennis world has not valued his tactics while praising other tennis players for performing the same trick, referring to the incident of Andy Murray in which the British international was seen doing an underarm serve to bamboozle his opponent in the first round of Wimbledon 2022.

Watch video here:

"I remember the first time I did it was against @RafaelNadal in Acapulco. The commentators said it's so disrespectful, why would you do it? Now it's like @andy_murray's so smart. Now everyone does it and they're a genius." @NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/WeHhcbteW2 — The Overrule (@theoverrule) June 28, 2022

