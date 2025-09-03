World Number 2 Carlos Alcaraz created history, becoming the youngest tennis player, aged 22 years and 111 days, to reach the men’s singles semi-final on all three surfaces - turf, grass, and clay - at a Grand Slam event in multiple years (2023 and 2025) after booking a place in the US Open 2025 semifinals. Alcaraz continued his stellar run in the US Open 2025, beating Jiri Lehecka in straight sets 6-4,6-2, 6-4 in the quarter-finals. On both occasions in 2023 and 2025, Alcaraz had advanced to the semi-finals of the French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, respectively. Alcaraz will meet Novak Djokovic in the US Open 2025 semi-final on September 6. Novak Djokovic Advances to Men’s Singles Semi-Final in US Open 2025; Serbian Legend Thrashes Taylor Fritz By 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in Quarter-Final.

Carlos Alcaraz Creates History

1 - Since 1978, Carlos Alcaraz (22 years 111 days) is the youngest player to reach Men’s Singles semi-finals on all three surfaces in multiple seasons (2023 and 2025) at Grand Slam events. Peaking. #USOpen | @usopen @atptour pic.twitter.com/nyL8ytYMDG — OptaAce (@OptaAce) September 2, 2025

