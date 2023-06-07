Member of the WWE Hall of Fame, Wrestling legend The Iron Sheik has breathed his last on June 7. Wednesday at the age of 81. Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri was the real name of the legend. He died a natural death of old age. Sheik received his WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2005 and made cameo appearances on WWE programming in the following years. His last match took place on the independent scene in 2007. WWE community is real saddened by his demise.

WWE Legend The Iron Sheik Passes Away at the Age of 81

WWE is saddened to learn that Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, known the world over as WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, at age 81. WWE extends its condolences to The Iron Sheik’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/FGE0yKeuWA pic.twitter.com/yVLpLObxFA — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2023

