Fans can now purchase tickets for IPL 2022 playoff match that will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Qualifier 2 will be held at the venue and will be played on May 27, 2022 respectively. The tickets can be bought from bookmyshow.com

Tickets for #TATAIPL 2022 Qualifier 2 - to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - is 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 now. 👍 The RuPay cardholders have the exclusive opportunity to book the tickets first via RuPay Cards for 24 hours. 👏 Get your tickets NOW 🎫 🔽https://t.co/Mja6lkbzeA pic.twitter.com/wRJnWlfpqS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)