Michael Chandler knocked out Tony Ferguson with a brutal kick at the UFC 274. Ferguson was then taken to hospital for scans. Later the CT scan came negative, and Ferguson was discharged from hospital.

WATCH VIDEO

MICHAEL CHANDLER JUST KNOCKED OUT TONY FERGUSON COLD… WOW pic.twitter.com/sjhJycWhHS — FightBiz (@FightBizz) May 8, 2022

