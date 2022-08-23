Chennai Quick Guns held their nerve to clinch an epic win against Gujarat Giants in an Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 clash today at Shree Shivchatrapati Sports Complex. The Quick Guns beat Giants 53-51 in the 14th match of the tournament. With this victory, the Chennai side broke into the top four in the points table with nine points.

Check the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match result:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)