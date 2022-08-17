Gujarat Giants continued their winning streak in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 season 1 after they beat Mumbai Khiladi in their third match of the tournament at Shri Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune today. The Giants clinched a comfortable victory of 66-48 to claim the hat-trick of wins so far. They currently sit on top of the points table with six points.

Check GG vs MK match result:

A double over the Mumbai Khiladis 👏 A hat-trick of wins in Ultimate Kho Kho ⚡️ Sahi mein Garja hai Gujarat 🦁#GGvMK #UltimateKhoKho #IndiaMaarChalaang #AbKhoHoga #KhoKho pic.twitter.com/JYUrLnX30I — Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) August 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)