Odisha Juggernauts bounced back and continued their winning run at Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 as they beat Chennai Quick Guns today, August 24 at Shree Shivchatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. The Juggernauts clinched their third win in a row after a 51-41 victory. They climbed to second spot in the points table with 12 points.

Check the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match result:

