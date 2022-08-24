Odisha Juggernauts bounced back and continued their winning run at Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 as they beat Chennai Quick Guns today, August 24 at Shree Shivchatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. The Juggernauts clinched their third win in a row after a 51-41 victory. They climbed to second spot in the points table with 12 points.
Check the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match result:
𝙅𝙪𝙜𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙪𝙩𝙨' 𝘿𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙍𝙪𝙣𝙨 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙌𝙪𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙂𝙪𝙣𝙨 ⚔️ 🔥#CQGvsOJ #UltimateKhoKho #IndiaMaarChalaang #AbKhoHoga #KhoKho pic.twitter.com/PO6tzMfl3j
— Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) August 24, 2022
