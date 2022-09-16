Vicky Hooda lost in the qualification round of the World Wrestling Championships 2022 in the 92kg event. The Indian wrestler had taken a 3-0 lead against Poland's Radoslav Marcinkiewicz but lost the 4-3 in the end.

#WrestleBelgrade 🤼‍♂️ #WorldWrestlingChampionship 🇮🇳 Ravi Dahiya wins his opening 57kg bout against 🇷🇴 Razwan Kovacs by technical superiority (10-0); will face 🇺🇿 Gulomjon Abdullaev next 🇮🇳 Vicky Hooda lost to 🇵🇱 Marcinkiewicz 3-4 after taking 3-0 lead in 92kg Image: @wrestling pic.twitter.com/FYEtbC9e8C — Aditya K Halder (@addyhalder) September 16, 2022

