After the election of Brij Bhushan Saran Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh as the new WFI president. the protesting Wrestlers opted to return the achievements of their sporting career as mark of protest. Bajrang Punia returned his Padmashree award while Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from Wrestling. After writing a letter to the PM, now Vinesh Phogat returns her Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award and Arjuna Award, leaving them at the Kartavya Path pavement in front of the PMO. Bajrang Punia shares the video of her leaving the awards infront of the PMO with the caption ' May this day never come in the lives of any sports person'. Vinesh Phogat Returns Prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award in Wake of WFI Elections Fallout.

Vinesh Phogat Leaves Arjuna, Khel Ratna Awards On Kartavya Path Pavement

