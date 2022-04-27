GT vs SRH, IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: Gujarat Titans are set to go up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 40 of IPL 2022 on Wednesday, April 27. For GT vs SRH live score updates and full scorecard online check below.

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 40 in TATA IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. https://t.co/r0x3cHhUK0#GTvSRH#TATAIPL#IPL2022 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)