WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh, who is currently facing a chargesheet from the Delhi Police for the sexual misconduct with several minor wrestlers misbehaved with a Woman report and eventually ended up breaking the mic. The WFI Chief, against who protests has been going on by renowned wrestlers, lost his composure after being asked some tough questions and ended up misbehaving with the reporter. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Liable To Be Prosecuted and Punished for Offences of Sexual Harassment, Molestation and Stalking: Delhi Police Chargesheet.

WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Has an Altercation With Woman Reporter

VIP Arrogance on Cam! Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh "misbehaves" with TIMES NOW's team and breaks the mic when asked tough questions by TIMES NOW's @tejshreethought - WATCH. pic.twitter.com/XgWhs9KcM1 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 11, 2023

