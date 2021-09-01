Roza Kozakowska has scripted a world record for Women's Shot Put At Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Check out the tweet below:

What is happening?!! Roza Kozakowska has beaten the World Record on her first throw of the Women's Shot Put F32 with 7.10m 😯 The beaten it AGAIN on her fourth with a throw of 7.37m 😱#ParaAthletics#Tokyo2020#Paralympicspic.twitter.com/MD0Tts69SJ — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 1, 2021

