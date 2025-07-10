The ninth match of the ongoing Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series 2025 will see the Bahrain National Cricket Team take on the Tanzania National Cricket Team. The BRN vs TAN T20I match will be played at the TCA Oval in Blantyre, Malawi, and will start at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on July 10. Unfortunately, the Bahrain vs Tanzania, Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series 2025 match live telecast viewing option is unavailable on TV channels in India. However, fans can get the BRN vs TAN T20I match live streaming viewing option on the FanCode app and website in exchange for a match pass. Italy Beat Scotland by 12 Runs in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025; Harry Manenti's Five-Wicket Haul Helps Joe Burns and Co Inch Closer to T20 WC Qualification.

Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series 2025 Fixtures

CRICKET MALAWI Quad Nations T20 CUP – ARJUN MENON MEMORIAL FIXTURES 🏏 14 matches. 4 nations. 1 champion. The Quad Nations T20 Cup is coming to Malawi! 🇲🇼🇩🇪🇹🇿🇧🇭 📅 5–14 July | TCA Oval#QuadNationsT20 #CricketMalawi #ArjunMenonMemoria #StriveForExcellence #LearnItLoveItLiveIt pic.twitter.com/ajnHakeWei — Cricket Malawi (@cricketmalawi) July 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)