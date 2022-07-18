The World Athletics Championships 2022 will mark its Day 4 after starting from July 15 (Friday) at Oregon, Eugene, USA. The Day 4 will bring some anticipated big events with promise of much more entertainment for the fans. The Oregon22 Day 4 will be telecasted live on Sony Sports channels in India. Fans can also watch the online live streaming of the multi-sports event on SonyLIV app.

Check the Schedules and streaming details:

Day 4 comin' at ya 🔥 Swipe 👈 for the schedule, medal standing, and click below to make sure you know how to watch and follow 👇#WorldAthleticsChamps — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 18, 2022

Another tweet:

Five finals and the end of the heptathlon today! How to watch 📺 https://t.co/eIB6DTTmc3 Timetable and results 📊 https://t.co/KKr7JtfzFY #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/w7JAiqUUKI — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 18, 2022

