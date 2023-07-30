India has a good outing on Day 2 of the World University Games 2023 as they finish with seven medals from the day taking the total medal tally to 11. While Indian shooters secured a gold, silver and bronze medal each, Indian archers bagged a gold, a silver and two bronze medals on Sunday, July 30. Santhosh Kumar Wins Gold Medal in Men’s 400m Hurdles Event at Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023.

World University Games 2023 Medals Tally After Day 2

At end of Day 2 of World University Games in Chengdu (China), India at 4th spot with 11 medals (5 Gold, 2 Silver & 4 Bronze). ➡️ Out of 5 Gold medals, 4 are from Shooting & 1 in Archery. #Chengdu2021 pic.twitter.com/UJgEXY5K68 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)