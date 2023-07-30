India's success in the Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023 continues as after Kishore Jena, this time Santhosh Kumar wins gold in men's 400m hurdles with a time of 50.38 secs. He recently secured a bronze medal in 25th Asian Athletics Championships 2023 at Bangkok and continues his form at Colombo. Kishore Jena Wins Gold Medal in Men’s Javelin Throw Event at Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023.

India's Santhosh Kumar wins gold in men's 400m hurdles with a time of 50.38 secs. #SriLanka national athletics meet in Colombo. @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/QHdJkcoZ42 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 30, 2023

