WWE will have its weekly episode of Monday Night Raw on July 14 from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama and it will feature a massive gauntlet match. This is the fallout episode of Raw after Saturday Night's Main Event and WWE Evolution and it promises to be a fascinating one. CM Punk, Penta, Bron Breakker, LA Knight and Jey Uso will battle it out in a gauntlet match with the winner going on to face Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Summerslam. Also, Naomi, who successfully cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract to become the new WWE Women's World Champion, might make an appearance. AJ Styles and Rhea Ripley might also make appearances. Who is Naomi? Know Real Name, Achievements and Other Things About WWE's New Women's World Champion.

Gauntlet Match Set for WWE Monday Night Raw

BREAKING: CM PUNK vs. JEY USO vs. LA KNIGHT vs. PENTA vs. BRON BREAKKER in a Gauntlet Match is set for RAW. The winner will face GUNTHER at SummerSlam. 🚨🚨🚨#WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/YoWuwUqON1 — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) July 14, 2025

