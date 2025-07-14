In one of the biggest wrestling moments of 2025 thus far, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at WWE Evolution 2025 to become the new Women's World Champion. Naomi has been a crowd favourite amongst the wrestling fans for years across various organisations, and made her return to WWE last year after a short break, where she excelled in Total Nonstop Action (TNA). Trinity married longtime boyfriend Jonathan Fatu in 2014, who is also a well-known WWE wrestler and goes by the name of Jimmy Uso, who belongs to the Anoaʻi family wrestling dynasty. Naomi Cashes In Money in the Bank Contract To Become New Women's World Champion At WWE Evolution 2025 After Pinning Iyo Sky (Watch Video)

Who Is Naomi? Know Real Name, Achievements

The 37-year-old Naomi's real name is Trinity LaShawn McCray, and she was a dancer with the Orlando Magic basketball team and Flo Rida before shifting her profession to wrestling. Like any young tryout, Naomi started with a WWE developmental deal in Florida and slowly made her way into the ranks. Trinity competed in the third season of NXT and finished second, after which she was moved to the WWE RAW main roster.

Naomi steadily found herself as part of the Divas Revolution era, which saw the performer elevate her status in the company as a star wrestler, before an injury cut short her rise in May 2013.

Rise in WWE

Drafted to SmackDown, Naomi did participate in title matches, but won her maiden WWE championship during Elimination Chamber 2017, becoming the SmackDown Women's champion. However, Naomi lost the belt at WWE SummerSlam 2017 to Natalya.

The female wrestler then headlined WrestleMania 34, winning the inaugural Women's Battle Royale.

Naomi competed in several matches but remained away from the championships until WrestleMania 38, where, along with Sasha Banks, the duo became WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. However, due to creative differences, both left the WWE in March 2023.

Time In Total Nonstop Action

Naomi, now known as Trinity, debuted on Impact Wrestling (later TNA) in April 2023 and got herself involved with champions Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace. Soon enough, Trinity won the Impact Knockouts World Championship and went on to defend her title four times in a row, before losing to Grace at Hard to Kill in January 2024. WWE Evolution 2025, July 13 Results: Naomi Becomes New Women's World Champion; Tiffany Stratton Successfully Defends Title against Trish Stratus and Other Highlights From Women's Wrestling PLE.

Return to WWE

In a surprise, Naomi made her WWE return at Royal Rumble 2024, after being away for almost two years, and showcased her in-ring skills lasting for one hour or so. Naomi then indulged in a rivalry with Tiffany Stratton, which saw her miss out on the Women's Championship many times. Naomi replaced an injured Jade Cargill as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Champions with Bianca Belair, which was soon lost on RAW.

A returning Cargill attacked Naomi at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, setting up their rivalry, which culminated in a No Holds Barred match at WWE Evolution 2025, which saw the former beat the latter. However, it was at WWE Evolution that Naomi, who won the Money in the Bank contract in June 2025, cashed in her match deal and beat Iyo Sky to become the new Women's World Champion, starting her third reign.

