WWE is set to present its Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 and it will be aired from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The event features a number of high-octane matches which include World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defending his title against Golberg in the latter's retirement match. Randy Orton will take on Drew McIntyre in a match that was made last week after the Scottish Psycopath made his return. WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa will defend his title against Jimmy Uso and Seth Rollins and LA Knight will also get a chance to settle their differences when they meet one-on-one. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is set to start at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, July 13. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on Netflix despite the platform having the streaming rights. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 live streaming will be available on WWE's YouTube channel for free. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, July 11: The Wyatt Sicks Becomes New Tag Team Champions and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, July 12 Free Live Streaming Online:

