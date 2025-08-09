The aftermath of WWE SummerSlam 2025 will take place on Friday Night SmackDown, with former WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena in attendance. One can expect a riveting SmackDown with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa, and potentially Brock Lesnar also making his presence felt on the Blue Brand. The August 8th (August 9 in India) episode of SmackDown will air live from Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. Sadly, fans in India will not have the opportunity to find viewing options of WWE SmackDown live telecast on any TV channel, as there is no official broadcast partner. However, fans can find live viewing options of WWE SmackDown for streaming online on Netflix, but only with a subscription. Brock Lesnar Makes Shock Return at WWE SummerSlam 2025, Beast Incarnate Hits Long-Time Rival John Cena With Devastating F5 (Watch Video).

WWE SmackDown Live Streaming

🐐 John Cena returns this Saturday on #SmackDown! Tune in LIVE on @netflix! pic.twitter.com/L1I7SeLyV5 — WWE Southeast Asia (@WWESEAsia) August 7, 2025

