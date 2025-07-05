WWE is set to present what promises to be a fascinating episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 4. WWE SmackDown on July 4, which will start at 5:30 AM iST (Indian Standard Time) will feature King of the Ring winner Cody Rhodes, who will likely take on John Cena at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Also, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will be on the show and her opponent at WWE Evolution 2 will be revealed. New United States champion Solo Sikoa is also set to be present alongside Tonga Loa, JC Mateo and also Tala Tonga. This is the first episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown after the Night of Champions 2025. Fans in India can watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown live streaming online on Netflix app and website. However, there's no WWE SmackDown live telecast available.

WWE SmackDown on July 4, Scheduling Go Let it Try

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)