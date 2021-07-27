The team of Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma would be in action in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 event at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, July 27. The events start at 05:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be streamed live on SonyLIV and is likely to be telecasted on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports. You can also watch live updates from the match from the official website:

See the tweet here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)