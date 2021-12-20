Pakistan's cricketer Yasir Shah has been named in a case for allegedly aiding in the rape and harassment of a 14-year-old girl. In the FIR report at Islamabad's Shalimar Police Station Yasir and his friend Farhan have been named for allegedly raping the girl at gunpoint.

Pakistani cricketer Yasir Shah charged with rape The case has been registered at Shalimar police station in Islamabad. The nature of the matter will be assessed only after further details in this regard. - source @ahmersatti90 — AmerCric (@Amermalik12) December 20, 2021

