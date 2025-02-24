Golden State Warriors won three NBA titles during 2015-2018 seasons creating a dynasty in the period. Though Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thomson were stars of the team, veteran forward Andre Iguodala, team’s first finals MVP during the period was integral part of the Championship side. Recently, Golden State Warriors retired Andre Iguodala’s jersey ahead of the Warriors vs Mavs NBA 2024-25 game. Warriors’ guard Stephen Curry praised the veteran star who was first one to join the young and talented ‘Warriors’ dynasty’. Watch the video below. Stephen Curry Shines As Shaq’s OGs Win First NBA All-Star Mini-Tournament.

Stephen Curry Lauds Andre Iguodala On Veteran Star's Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Stephen Curry's full speech from Andre Iguodala's jersey retirement ceremony 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/TOZqUr2zLf — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 24, 2025

