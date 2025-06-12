A chilling live CCTV video has surfaced showing the final moments of Air India Flight AI171 before it crashed in Ahmedabad. The London-bound Boeing 787-8, carrying 242 passengers, is seen taxiing and gaining speed on the runway with no visible issues. However, seconds after liftoff, smoke appears around the aircraft as it struggles to gain altitude. The plane then flew level briefly, before beginning to descend instead of gaining altitude and crashing into a doctor’s hostel near the airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the aircraft had sent a MAYDAY call before losing contact with ATC. Only one passenger seated on 11A survived the horrific crash, while five people in the hostel were also killed. ‘My Ganpati Bappa Saved Me’: Lucky Passenger Bhoomi Chauhan Avoids Deadly Ahmedabad Plane Crash As She Misses Air India Flight AI171 by 10 Minutes.

CCTV Shows AI171 Losing Altitude Before Crash

