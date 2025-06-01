Alcatel V3 series 5G was recently launched in India, and it included the Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G, Alcatel V3 Pro 5G, and Alcatel V3 Classic 5G smartphones. The Alcatel V3 series will go on sale starting on June 2, 2025, at 12 PM on Flipkart. Alcatel has included all its models with NXTPAPER display technology to improve eye comfort and enhance the viewing experience. All three models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The V3 Ultra 5G features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display, a 108MP main camera, and a 5,010mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The V3 Pro 5G offers a 6.7-inch display, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The V3 Classic 5G comes with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front camera. Alcatel V3 series price range starts from INR 11,999 to INR 19,999 with bank offers depending on the model and configuration. Nothing Phone 3 May Launch Without Glyph Interface, Teaser Hints Major Design Change.

Alcatel V3 Ultra Series 5G Sale Starts Tomorrow in India

Battery that runs out before you do? Not anymore. The Alcatel V3 Series features a smart battery, designed to last up to 7 days on a single charge. Just 1 day to go. Available on Flipkart: https://t.co/8fBxx49I1v Sale starts on 2nd June | 12PM#Alcatel #AlcatelV3Series… pic.twitter.com/7Au14JjlBD — Alcatel India Official (@IndiaAlcatel) June 1, 2025

