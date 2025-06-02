Alcatel V3 Series 5G sale will start today, on June 2, 2025, in India. The new Alcatel V3 Series includes three smartphones - Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G, Alcatel V3 Pro 5G, and Alcatel V3 Classic 5G. The Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G boasts a 6.8-inch FHD+ display, a 108MP+8MP+2MP rear camera, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5,010mAh battery supported by 33W fast charging. The Alcatel V3 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch display, a 50MP primary camera, and a larger 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Meanwhile, the V3 Classic 5G includes a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. Alcatel V3 Classic 5G comes with a 50MP+8MP (front) camera. Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G is priced at INR 19,999, Alcatel V3 Pro 5G at INR 17,999 and Alcatel V3 Classic 5G at INR 11,999. Lava Bold N1 Pro Sale Begins Today in India, Smartphone Offers 6.67-inch 120Hz Display; Check Price, Other Specifications and Features Here.

Alcatel V3 Series 5G Will Go on Sale Today at 12 PM in India

The Alcatel V3 Series 5G isn’t just making an arrival—it’s making a statement. We didn’t wait to earn trust—we launched with it. Because when you’re ready to compete with the big boys, you don’t come to play. You come prepared. Available on Flipkart: https://t.co/8fBxx4afR3 Sale… pic.twitter.com/v3e6LNuYcu — Alcatel India Official (@IndiaAlcatel) June 1, 2025

