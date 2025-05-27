Alcatel V3 5G series is launched today in India. The latest series has introduced three new models, which include the Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G, Alcatel V3 Pro 5G, and Alcatel V3 Classic 5G smartphones. The Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. It comes with a 32MP front camera and is equipped with a 5,010mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. The Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G price in India starts at a price of INR 17,999 with bank offers. iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air Launch Likely in September: Apple iPhone 17 Series Price Tipped Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G Launched in India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)