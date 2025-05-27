Alcatel V3 series 5G smartphone will launch in India today, introducing three new models. It will include Alcatel V3 Classic 5G, Alcatel V3 Pro 5G, and Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G. The V3 Classic 5G will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5,200mAh battery. The V3 Pro 5G will come with a 6.7-inch display and will be powered by a MediaTek processor. The V3 Ultra 5G will offer stylus support and will feature a 108MP main camera. The Alcatel V3 series 5G launch event will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Alcatel India. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Launch Likely in July 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Alcatel V3 Series 5G Launch Live Streaming Link

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)