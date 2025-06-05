Amazon has started working on its new humanoid robots that can help deliver packages to customers. The e-commerce giant owned by Jeff Bezos will test humanoid robots that would have special software in its "humanoid park", an indoor obstacle course. The Amazon's humanoid robots will be tested in any of its offices in San Francisco in the US. Amazon aims to see how the robots will perform in a real-world situation. ChatGPT Business Users Surge: OpenAI Now Has 3 Million Paid Business Subscribers Using Its AI Chatbot.

