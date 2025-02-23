Apple is reportedly planning to launch its new M4-powered MacBook Air in March 2025. According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple started preparing its marketing, sales and retail teams before the official launch, taking place next month. Mark Gurman also wrote that Apple abandoned its budget smartphone market when it launched the latest iPhone 16e at USD 599 and in India at INR 59,900. Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max New Design Leaked; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price of Upcoming Apple Smartphone in September 2025.

Apple Launching M4 MacBook Air in March 2025, Said Bloomberg

Apple is planning to launch the M4 MacBook Air in March and is now preparing its marketing, sales and retail teams for the debut https://t.co/kLCD68i1KA — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 23, 2025

