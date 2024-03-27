Apple WWDC 2024 is confirmed to take place on June 10, 2024. During The 2024 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, the tech giant is expected to announce new updates on its upcoming iPhone iOS and might unveil new hardware. It is also rumoured that the company will openly announce its AI development during the event. As per reports, Apple may unveil its iOS 18, watchOS, visionOS 2 and probably iPadOS 18. Apple is expected to announce the launch of the M3 MacBook Air during the event. So far, these are all anticipations. However, it is confirmed that WWDC 2024 is scheduled for June 10. Apple Takes Help of AI for Recycling: Tim Cook Says Company Using Artificial Intelligence to Recover and Recycle Materials.

Apple WWDC 2024 Will Take Place on June 10:

It's official 🥳, #WWDC24 will take place on Monday, June 10th. We expect to see a preview of iOS 18 after the keynote. pic.twitter.com/AjJwMCyZbU — Beta Profiles (@BetaProfiles) March 26, 2024

WWDC 2024 Date Confirmed To Be June 10, Says Mark Gurman:

Apple says WWDC 2024 will kick off online on June 10th. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 26, 2024

