Mumbai, March 26: Apple CEO Tim Cook recently visited China and announced to launch Apple Vision Pro in the Chinese market in 2024. He also talked about boosting the company's investment in R&D. During his visit, he praised China's BYD Auto and also had discussions with Commerce Minister Wang Wentao about the decline in iPhone sales and other similar topics. Tim Cook reportedly revealed Apple's recycling method and how it depends on AI.

According to a report by AppleInsider, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that the company already used artificial intelligence to help it become carbon neutral. The report further said that Tim Cook also added that AI helped Apple recover recycled materials. The Apple CEO reportedly spent time talking to the students, users, and local developers who also attended the opening of Apple Jing'an, Shanghai. OpenAI Sora New Videos: Artists, Filmmakers and Designers With Early Access to ‘Sora’ Share New AI-Generated Samples (Watch Videos).

The report highlighted that he also spoke at China's Carbon Neutrality and Global Climate Governance Conference. According to another report by Mint, Tim Cook said that AI is essential for helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint during the China Development Forum. Tim Cook also reportedly opened up about Apple's environmental goals, saying, "We are making great progress, but we are not there yet." He added that the company's road ahead would require more innovation.

According to Mint's report, Apple has been pouring huge investments and resources into AI development. Currently, it faces aggressive competition from tools like ChatGPT. On the other hand, China's leading technology companies are also planning to enter the AI race. However, the report highlighted that US trade sanctions controlled access to the best chips for it. Holi Wishes 2024: Apple CEO Tim Cook Extends Holi Wishes by Sharing ‘Shot on iPhone’ Picture.

According to the report, Apple aims to eliminate plastic from its product packaging by 2025 and achieve zero climate impact across the entire business by 2030. The company has already avoided over 600 metric tons of waste while removing the exterior plastic from the iPhone 13 packaging. Apple aims to achieve its climate-related goals by focusing on the manufacturing supply chains and product life cycle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).