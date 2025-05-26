Apple WWDC25, aka Apple Worldwide Developer Conference 2025, will begin on June 9, 2025, when the tech giant is expected to introduce major changes in its operating systems. This could include iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and tvOS. Apple may introduce visual changes to its entire software lineup and offer a modern and fresh touch to the icons, features and overall feel. It is expected that the tech giant will add transparent, glass-like UI elements, new icons and many other updates. iPhone 17 Series Launch Anticipated in September 2025, Know Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple To Unveil New Design of Its iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and tvOS During WWDC25

Apple is expected to redesign all of its major operating systems at WWDC next month, including iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS 🚨 Source: @markgurman pic.twitter.com/V2hjsFCPiw — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) May 25, 2025

