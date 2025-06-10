Apple has unveiled iOS 26 at its WWDC 2025 event held yesterday in Cupertino. The update brings a new look and feel to the iPhone with a new design feature called “Liquid Glass.” The design flows across the user interface. The OS also features an updated Lock Screen and Home Screen, which now offer more customisation options. Users can change how the time is displayed to match their wallpaper, and backgrounds respond to movement. iOS 26 is currently available for testing through the Apple Developer Program and will likely be released to the public in September 2025. As per reports, the iOS 26 will support devices like iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 15 series and iPhone 16 series. It will also support the upcoming iPhone 17 series and will also include support for iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd Gen) and the iPhone 16e. iOS 26 To Boost iPhone Experience With Liquid Glass UI and More, Apple Unveils watchOS 26 and iPadOS 26 at WWDC 2025 Event; Check Details.

iOS 26 Compatible Devices

These are the devices compatible with iOS 26! 🚨 RIP iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR pic.twitter.com/dCH9xdm16N — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) June 9, 2025

