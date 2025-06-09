Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 starts today and will run through June 13. This year’s WWDC 2025 event is expected to focus on software. Apple is likely to unveil new platform versions for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, along with updates for watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. Reports suggest Apple may switch to a calendar-based naming system, and may introduce versions like iOS 26, macOS 26, or macOS Tahoe. Updates might also bring new features to AirPods and a dedicated gaming app. The Apple WWDC 2025 keynote will begin at 10:30 PM IST and will be live-streamed on Apple's official YouTube channel. The Apple WWDC 2025 event will begin shortly. Interested ones can join the WWDC 2025 livestream by clicking the link below. Samsung Announces Global Launch of Colour E-Paper Digital Signage for Businesses; Check Specifications and Features.

Apple WWDC 2025 Event Live Streaming Link

