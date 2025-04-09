  • Lifestyle
    Bitcoin Price Today, April 9, 2025: BTC Price Falls Below USD 76,000 Mark, Later Surges to USD 77,375

    Bitcoin price fell from around USD 80,000 to USD 75,761.29 on April 9, 2025. Then the BTC price today rose to USD 77,375.48 by afternoon.

    Bitcoin Price Today, April 9, 2025: BTC Price Falls Below USD 76,000 Mark, Later Surges to USD 77,375
    Apr 09, 2025 04:36 PM IST

    Bitcoin price today on April 09, 2025, at 03:19 AM UTC was recorded at USD 75,761.29 mark By around 8:50 AM IST, the BTC price had dropped from its previous day’s level of approximately USD 80,000. Later in the day, around 2:52 PM IST, Bitcoin saw a notable rise. The crypto coin price surged to USD 77,375.48, marking a sharp increase from earlier in the day. TSMC Facing USD 1 Billion Fine or More if Found Violating US Export Controls Over Manufacturing Chips for China’s Client Sophgo: Report.

    Bitcoin Price Today, April 9, 2025

