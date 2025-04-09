Bitcoin Price Today, April 9, 2025: BTC Price Falls Below USD 76,000 Mark, Later Surges to USD 77,375

Bitcoin price today on April 09, 2025, at 03:19 AM UTC was recorded at USD 75,761.29 mark By around 8:50 AM IST, the BTC price had dropped from its previous day’s level of approximately USD 80,000. Later in the day, around 2:52 PM IST, Bitcoin saw a notable rise. The crypto coin price surged to USD 77,375.48, marking a sharp increase from earlier in the day. TSMC Facing USD 1 Billion Fine or More if Found Violating US Export Controls Over Manufacturing Chips for China’s Client Sophgo: Report.

Bitcoin Price Today, April 9, 2025

