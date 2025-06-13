Bitcoin continued its fall after reaching a recent high of USD 1,10,000. On June 13, 2025 (today) at 10:49 AM IST, the Bitcoin price was USD 1,04,444, which is around USD 4,000 lower than yesterday's value. The BTC price yesterday, June 12, 2025, was USD 1,08,000. Although it recovered a bit, it went down overnight, depending on the crypto market condition. Bajaj Finance Share Price Today, June 13: Stocks of Bajaj Finance Limited Fall Sharply by INR 115.50, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Fell Down to USD 1,04,000

