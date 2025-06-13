Stocks of Bajaj Finance Limited (NSE: BAJFINANCE) saw a sharp decline in early morning trade today, June 13, as soon as the stock market opened for business. As per the latest stock market developments, shares of Bajaj Finance Limited (NSE: BAJFINANCE) were trading at INR 9,253 and fell by INR 115.50 or 1.23 per cent. Notably, stocks of Bajaj Finance Limited (NSE: BAJFINANCE) saw their 52-week high and low of INR 9,788 and INR 6,425 on June 9, 2025 and August 16, 2024, respectively. IREDA Share Price Today, June 13: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited Stocks Fall by INR 6.67 in Early Trade.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today, June 13, 2025

Shares of Bajaj Finance opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

