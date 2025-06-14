Bitcoin price today, on June 14, 2025, stands at USD 1,05,668.88 as of 3:11 AM IST. Yesterday, on June 13, the BTC price was trading at USD 1,04,621.61 at 8:44 PM IST. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has shown a slight upward movement. Earlier, it had touched USD 1,10,029.88, coming very close to its all-time high of USD 1,11,332.88, which was recorded on May 23, 2025. The recent shift shows that the price of Bitcoin remains highly sensitive to market trends. Though the Bitcoin price has risen again, it has not maintained its peak and is expected to continue the upward trend if the momentum is maintained in the crypto industry. iPhone 16 Flipkart Discount: Apple’s Smartphone Available at Lower Rate Ahead of iPhone 17 Series Launch in September 2025; Check Offers, Exchange Deals, Specifications and Features.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 14, 2025

